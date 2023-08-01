informa
Remnant 2 has topped 1 million sales in one week

Gearbox said the sequel has already exceeded its expectations.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
August 01, 2023
A screenshot from Remnant 2 showing a player character confronting a foe surrounded by flames

Remnant 2 has topped 1 million sales in one week, according to publisher Gearbox.

Gunfire Games' third-person shooter launched on July 25 for PC, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5.

Since then, it has set new concurrent player records by more than doubling the total its predecessor, Remnant: From the Ashes, achieved at launch.

Remnant 2 exceeded expectations

Gearbox Publishing San Francisco president Yoon Im said Remnant 2 has already "exceeded our expectations" and branded the sequel a "commercial and critical hit."

"We're incredibly proud of the Gunfire team and everyone here at Gearbox Publishing who brought this title to life," they added.

It'll be interesting to see how Remnant 2 progresses from here. The first title sold 1 million copies in two months after launching in August 2019, and had sold 3 million copies as of December 2021.

