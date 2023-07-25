informa
Exoprimal evolves to 1 million players in nearly two weeks

Life finds a way, and apparently so does Capcom.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 25, 2023
Key art for Capcom's Exoprimal, showing the game's various mechs.

Capcom announced its newest game, Exoprimalhas hit 1 million players. 

The online shooter about mech pilots fighting dinosaurs released on July 14 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Notably, it was a launch day title for Xbox Game Pass, which was likely a decent contributor to its player count.

For some comparison, June's Street Fighter 6 hit 1 million players in its opening weekend. It took a week and a half for Exoprimal to hit that benchmark, though admittedly, Capcom spent considerably more time promoting Street Fighter 6 prior to release. 

Due to its status as a subscription title, Capcom may not reveal how many units Exoprimal actually sold until its next earnings report. While the developer has made clear how games like Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 Remake fit into its financial plans for the year, Exoprimal's importance has been a little more vague. 

Exoprimal's good timing

Releasing on Game Pass, and in a relatively free month like July, has helped Exoprimal stand out. Along with its roadmap for the game, Capcom's treatment of recent Monster Hunter installments show the developer's commitment to its multiplayer titles.

Even so, the live service shooter market can be volatile, as recently seen with last week's news of Gundam Evolution shutting down in November.

