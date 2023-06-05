Street Fighter 6 hits over 1 million players in its opening weekend

Street Fighter 6 has only been out for a few days, and it's already gone past 1 million players.

Capcom's newest fighting game released on June 2, and it broke the news through its Japanese Twitter account. That milestone doesn't necessarily mean it's sold a million copies, but it does indicate that Street Fighter 6 may have a healthy lifecycle in the coming years.

On launch day, Street Fighter 6 saw over an all-time peak of 70,570 concurrent players on Steam. It's now the platform's most-played fighting game, both for its own series and the genre at large.

Its success can be owed to Capcom doing it what it could to keep the game in the news cycle. Over the last several months, the developer has highlighted the game's launch roster and held multiple betas ahead of release for players to test their might.

The game's current success is even more impressive given that it's slotted between two big triple-A games. Diablo IV is releasing tomorrow, June 6, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has had the world's attention for nearly a full month.



In that same tweet, Capcom revealed the Street Fighter franchise overall has now sold over 50 million copies. The series had already sold 49 million units by the end of 2022, so it's not a significant boost up. The series' best-seller (at least, as far as home sales are concerned) is 2016's Street Fighter V at 7 million.

Capcom said in May that it hoped for Street Fighter 6 to sell 10 million copies when all is said and done. Given how well its games have done as of late, the chances of this game being another win for the studio seem likely.