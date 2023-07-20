informa
Bandai Namco's Gundam Evolution to shut down in November

The late November shut down date for Gundam Evolution coincides with its one-year anniversary on consoles.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
July 20, 2023
Splash art for Bandai Namco's Gundam Evolution, showing various Gundams from the franchise history.

Gundam Evolution is approaching its one-year anniversary, and Bandai Namco has confirmed the game will be shutting down in a few months. Executive producer Kazuya Maruyama announced that the game will end service on November 29. 

Maruyama acknowledged that Bandai Namco Online "[has] determined that it is no longer possible for us to provide a service that satisfies our players. [...] We would like to sincerely apologize to our fans and players."

The Overwatch-alike team shooter released on PC in September 2022 and consoles months later in November. Notably, it's one of the very few handful of games for the Gundam property currently on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Gundam Evolution's sunset plan

Starting July 26, the developers will gradually shut down its sales of in-game currency. The game will continue its release of DLC maps and mechs through October 25, and will remain playable until its shut down date on November 29.

"Although we don't have much time until Gundam Evolution's service ends, the development and administrative teams will remain hard at work to ensure players can enjoy it until then," concluded Maruyama. "Thank you as always for your continued support."

