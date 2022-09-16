Developer Gameloft has announced that its newest title, Disney Dreamlight Valley, has reached 1 million players. The free-to-play game is in Early Access and first released on September 6.

"We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to live magically," wrote Gameloft. "Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning!"

It's not uncommon for an Early Access game to find quick success, such as this year's V Rising. However, Dreamlight Valley is notable in being Early Access on PC, Mac, and consoles. And if its SteamDB page is any indication, it may be console players who are leading the charge on the game's popularity.

Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation game wherein players make their own homes and help Disney characters like Mickey, Moana, and Ariel, recover their lost memories by hanging out with them. Earlier in the week, Gameloft revealed a roadmap that will include content from Disney classics The Lion King and Toy Story.

For Disney, the success of Dreamlight further shows that the megacorporation can stand in games on its own. In recent years, its biggest game success have come from crossovers or IP it's acquired, such as Marvel or Star Wars. This new game confirms that the megacorporation can make its own characters and films a success in games on their own terms.

And outside of Disney, this marks another success this year to licensed games. Warner Bros. has found similar success with Player First's IP fighting game, MultiVersus.