Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered had the second-largest Steam launch of any PlayStation Studios title on the platform.

That's according to concurrent player estimates from SteamDB, which suggest the title attracted 66,436 concurrent players over its launch weekend.

The one-time PlayStation exclusive was brought to Steam on August 12, 2022, and achieved that all-time peak on August 14.

It's a milestone that eclipses the all-time concurrent player peaks of fellow PlayStation Studios titles including Horizon: Zero Dawn (56,557) and Days Gone (27,450) -- though it couldn't quite match God of War's performance, with Santa Monica Studio's axe-flinging action title delivering an all-time peak of 73,529 concurrent players around seven months ago.

Over the past two years, Sony has consistently brought some of its most popular first-party exclusives to PC platforms in a bid to expand the PlayStation brand beyond the confines of the console market.

At the start of the year, Sony said its PC lineup amassed $80 million in net sales during 2021, and predicted PC revenue might jump by 275 percent to $300 million in 2022. Last week, it was also suggested that players on PC might soon need to create a PSN account to access PlayStation titles on the platform.

An FAQ on the PlayStation website states that players "currently" don't require a PSN account to play PC ports, but that language indicates the situation might change in the future.