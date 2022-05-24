Update: Stunlock Studios has since noted that V Rising crossed 1 million players as of May 24, 2022 doubling the number reported only four days ago. Original story continues below:



Stunlock Studios bloodsucking MMO, V Rising, amassed 500,000 sales in under a week.

The Steam Early Access title launched on May 17, 2022, and managed to hit 500,000 sales a few days later on May 20, 2022.

The online action-adventure casts players as a weakened vampire emerging from an age-long slumber. In order to regain their strength, players must explore an open world to hunt for blood, rebuild their fortress, battle supernatural beasts, and partake in other acts of vampiric tomfoolery.

Stunlock currently intends for V Rising to leave Early Access within 12 months, but noted it's "difficult to say precisely how long it will take to process player feedback and further develop the game accordingly."