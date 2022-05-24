informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Free Webinar on 5/24: How Predictive Analytics Drives Mobile Conversions & Boosts Revenue - Register Here!
PreviousNext
Business
1 min read
article

V Rising managed to sell one million copies in under a week

Update: The gothic vampire sim that launched through Steam Early Access on May 17, 2022 has now sold over a million copies.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
May 24, 2022
A screenshot from V Rising

Update: Stunlock Studios has since noted that V Rising crossed 1 million players as of May 24, 2022 doubling the number reported only four days ago. Original story continues below:

Stunlock Studios bloodsucking MMO, V Rising, amassed 500,000 sales in under a week.

The Steam Early Access title launched on May 17, 2022, and managed to hit 500,000 sales a few days later on May 20, 2022.

The online action-adventure casts players as a weakened vampire emerging from an age-long slumber. In order to regain their strength, players must explore an open world to hunt for blood, rebuild their fortress, battle supernatural beasts, and partake in other acts of vampiric tomfoolery.

Stunlock currently intends for V Rising to leave Early Access within 12 months, but noted it's "difficult to say precisely how long it will take to process player feedback and further develop the game accordingly."

Latest Jobs

Studio Pixanoh LLC

Los Angeles, California
05.20.22
Combat Designer

Treyarch

Playa Vista, California or Vancouver, BC
05.20.22
AI Engineer

Question

Remote
05.20.22
Lead Level Designer (South Park)

Remedy Entertainment

Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland
05.23.22
Rigging Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more