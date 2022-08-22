Since Player First Games' MultiVersus went into open beta in late July, the game's gradually become a hit, success keeps on growing. Today, Warner Bros. announced Player First Games' free-to-play platform fighter has recently surpassed the 20 million player milestone.

Earlier in the month, MultiVersus logged 10 million players across all systems, and was the most played title on the Steam Deck. Recent NPD reports have also listed the game as the best-selling software title for the month of July.



Speaking to GamesBeat, WB Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad called MultiVersus "an important critical step into that free-to-play, high-definition games category that we believe we can really do something meaningful in [...] we’re thrilled to see by the 20 million that fans are really responding to it.”



The continued success of MultiVersus comes as there continues to be uncertainty remains about what what the future holds for the newly formed WB Discovery, particularly for games. Games were said to have been a "strong contributor" to the company's revenue in the company's recent quarterly report, with credit primarily going to TT Games' Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Player First director Tony Huynh stated in early August that the game was safe from the corporation's ongoing events, and development would continue.

MultiVersus also recently began its first season after it was previously delayed. Along with adding new modes, the first season will add Black Adam, Rick & Morty, and Stripe from Gremlins to the game's roster.