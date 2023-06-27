informa
Innersloth's Among Us is becoming a TV show

Would watching the show count as a task, or...?
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
June 27, 2023
Key art for Innersloth's Among Us.

An animated adaptation of Among Us is in the works. Per Variety, CBS Studios is working with Infinity Train creator Owen Dennis to bring the popular party game to television. 

This is far from the first multiplayer game to be adapted for TV or film, but the social elements built into the game make it an interesting choice for adaptation. The show's logline confirms it'll be based on the game's premise of crewmates on a spaceship performing tasks and identifying the murderous imposter among us them.

Among Us shot up to popularity in 2020 thanks to the pandemic. In the years since, it became a pop culture phenomenon to the point where it was featured in an episode of Jeopardy and cameoed in Netflix's 2022 film Glass Onion.

Further helping its growth was its release from mobile to consoles and VR. That success also led to some imitators, one of them being a multiplayer mode for Epic Games' Fortnite

Innersloth even revealed that the game is so popular that the studio basically gave up on trying to make a sequel. 

At time of writing, a network or streamer isn't attached to the incoming series. Animation studio Titmouse (known for CBS' Star Trek: Lower Decks) will be working on the show. 

CBS has previously made video game-adjacent shows, such as the esports-centered series Players for Paramount Plus. As such, it's unusual that CBS hasn't come out of the gate announcing the show for the platform.

