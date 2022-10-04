Bloober Team has announced that its horror game The Medium is being developed into a TV adaptation. Co-produced with 3D animation company Platige Image Studio, the show's development costs will be shared between Platige and Bloober should it successfully be greenlit for production.

"Both the film industry and the video game industry are close to my heart and I am very happy that there is finally an opportunity to bring them both together," wrote Bloober president Piotr Babieno (translated via Google). Citing the success of recent video game adaptations such as Arcane, he continued by saying this adaptation would help expose the game to a wider audience.

Released in 2021,The Medium told the story of Marianne, a medium with the power to travel into the spirit realm. The game featured a mechanic wherein players could see both the human and spirit worlds at the same time via split-screen.

Platige was founded in 1997, creates VFX and animation in various TV and film productions. The Polish studio has also developed cinematic trailers for several games, including The Medium.

Handling the creative duties for The Medium series will be Tomasz Bagiński, who previously directed the 2002 Oscar-winning short film The Cathedral for Platige, and is an executive producer for Netflix's The Witcher.

"Connecting the world of movies and games is a huge, but also fascinating challenge. I am glad that I have the pleasure of working on a project like The Medium with such a fantastically talented team," wrote Bagiński.

