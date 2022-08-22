Another PlayStation game is being adapted into a feature film. Deadline has reported that Team Gravity's Gravity Rush is set for the silver screen as well, with a script from Emily Jerome (Panopticon) and directed by Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals).

Released in 2012 for the PlayStation Vita, Gravity Rush is an action-adventure title where the game's protagonist, Kat, has the ability to use different forms of gravity to fight monsters and explore the city of Hekseville, including flight and walking on walls. It opened to positive reviews and sold 200,000 global units by August of the same year.

Team Gravity was an extension of Sony's Japan Studio, which closed in 2021 following a staff exodus. Japan Studio was founded in 1993 and developed titles such as Ico and Shadow of the Colossus. The studio's final game was 2017's Gravity Rush 2.

The Gravity Rush film is being developed via Sony's PlayStation Productions and Ridley Scott's production company Scott Free. PlayStation Productions was made explicitly to adapt Sony's first party titles into film and TV, with its first release being Uncharted earlier this year.

News of the Gravity Rush film comes days following the announcement that Sony Bend's 2019 game, Days Gone, would be made into a film starring Outlander's Sam Heughan. This also comes just as a recent HBO sizzle reel offered a first look at the incoming adaptation of Naughty Dog's The Last of Us.

