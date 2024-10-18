Capcom today revealed that 2023’s Resident Evil 4 Remake has surpassed eight million copies sold. Taking to X, the Japanese company posted the sales milestone alongside a piece of anime-inspired art to celebrate.

Resident Evil 4 Remake launched in March 2023, taking just over a year and a half to reach the impressive sales figure. 2019’s Resident Evil 2 Remake—currently the best-selling game in the franchise—has sold over 13.9 million copies to date, a figure that took the horror reimagining 5 years to reach.

The success of Capcom’s remake projects has inspired other Japanese publishers to do the same, most notably Konami with this month’s well-received Silent Hill 2 Remake.

RemAAAkes

Square Enix also found success with its remake of Final Fantasy VII, with the 2020 remake selling seven million copies by September 2023. Sales figures for the second game in the remake trilogy, however—this year’s Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth— have yet to be released, with the publisher announcing layoffs in May.

PlayStation has come under fire from consumers and industry pundits alike for its over-reliance on remakes, following two remakes of The Last Of Us since 2013 and the recently announced remake of 2017 hit, Horizon: Zero Dawn, alongside this month’s PS5 version of Until Dawn.

Ex-Sony Interactive Entertainment President, Shawn Layden yesterday described a “collapse of creativity” in the AAA space, blaming soaring development costs.