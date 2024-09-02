Report: Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon is making layoffs

UK studio Ballistic Moon, the developer behind the upcoming Until Dawn remake for PS5 and PC, looks to have laid off an undisclosed number of employees.

Linkedin posts from multiple employees indicate a number of roles have been cut at the studio, with animators, programmers, and designers all seemingly impacted.

"Like many others in this wonderful but turbulent industry, I am sadly being made redundant from my role as a Junior Game Designer at Ballistic Moon," wrote one former employee. "The team have been wonderful and I'm so excited for our game to release in October."

Another person said they were laid off after working on the Until Dawn remake for "two years."

"I am unfortunately being made redundant as a technical designer. I've loved working with everyone at BM and hope I cross paths with members of that family in future projects," they added.

Game Developer has viewed LinkedIn posts from five employees who state they were laid off by Ballistic Moon. Other publications such as IGN are reporting that at least 11 employees could have been made redundant.

Ballistic Moon has yet to issue a public statement. Game Developer has reached out to the studio for more information.

The Until Dawn remake, which is billed was a "rebuilt and enhanced" version of the horror title, is slated to launch on October 4, 2024.