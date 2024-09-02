Sponsored By

Report: Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon is making layoffs

The UK studio has spent years working on a 'rebuilt and enhanced' version of the horror title.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 2, 2024

The Until Dawn logo and key artwork
Image via Ballistic Moon

UK studio Ballistic Moon, the developer behind the upcoming Until Dawn remake for PS5 and PC, looks to have laid off an undisclosed number of employees.

Linkedin posts from multiple employees indicate a number of roles have been cut at the studio, with animators, programmers, and designers all seemingly impacted.

"Like many others in this wonderful but turbulent industry, I am sadly being made redundant from my role as a Junior Game Designer at Ballistic Moon," wrote one former employee. "The team have been wonderful and I'm so excited for our game to release in October."

Another person said they were laid off after working on the Until Dawn remake for "two years."

"I am unfortunately being made redundant as a technical designer. I've loved working with everyone at BM and hope I cross paths with members of that family in future projects," they added.

Game Developer has viewed LinkedIn posts from five employees who state they were laid off by Ballistic Moon. Other publications such as IGN are reporting that at least 11 employees could have been made redundant.

Ballistic Moon has yet to issue a public statement. Game Developer has reached out to the studio for more information.

The Until Dawn remake, which is billed was a "rebuilt and enhanced" version of the horror title, is slated to launch on October 4, 2024. 

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

