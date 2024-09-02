Report: Until Dawn remake developer Ballistic Moon is making layoffs
The UK studio has spent years working on a 'rebuilt and enhanced' version of the horror title.
September 2, 2024
UK studio Ballistic Moon, the developer behind the upcoming Until Dawn remake for PS5 and PC, looks to have laid off an undisclosed number of employees.
Linkedin posts from multiple employees indicate a number of roles have been cut at the studio, with animators, programmers, and designers all seemingly impacted.
"Like many others in this wonderful but turbulent industry, I am sadly being made redundant from my role as a Junior Game Designer at Ballistic Moon," wrote one former employee. "The team have been wonderful and I'm so excited for our game to release in October."
Another person said they were laid off after working on the Until Dawn remake for "two years."
"I am unfortunately being made redundant as a technical designer. I've loved working with everyone at BM and hope I cross paths with members of that family in future projects," they added.
Game Developer has viewed LinkedIn posts from five employees who state they were laid off by Ballistic Moon. Other publications such as IGN are reporting that at least 11 employees could have been made redundant.
Ballistic Moon has yet to issue a public statement. Game Developer has reached out to the studio for more information.
The Until Dawn remake, which is billed was a "rebuilt and enhanced" version of the horror title, is slated to launch on October 4, 2024.
Read more about:Layoffs
About the Author
You May Also Like
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46August 29, 2024
On the unionization frontlines with Autumn Mitchell, Emma Kinema and Chris Lusco: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 45July 26, 2024
Behind the GDC scenes with Beth Elderkin and Sam Warnke: Game Developer Podcast ep. 43May 15, 2024
What to do about Game Engines with Rez Graham and Bryant Francis: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 42April 30, 2024