Silent Hill 2 Remake sells over one million copies within launch week

Konami's PlayStation 5 and PC remake of Silent Hill 2 sold over one million copies within days of its launch.

The first mainline entry in the series in 12 years, Bloober Team's remake of the 2001 classic has received solid reviews since launch.

Is it profitable for Bloober or Konami? That is unclear; the former released The Medium in 2021, which was deemed profitable just days after its launch.

Konami back in the saddle?

After shelving its big franchises like Silent Hill and Metal Gear for years, Konami is gradually starting to get back into the swing of things.

Silent Hill 2's remake was preceded by the free game Silent Hill: The Short Message earlier this year. In the near future, there will be new games from external teams: Silent Hill: Townfall from No Code and Annapurna Interactive, and Neobard's Silent Hill f.

Meanwhile, Metal Gear is skulking out of the shadows with a remake of its own. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of the third main entry released in 2004, and is expected to release later this year.

As for Castlevania... its future is uncertain beyond the second season of Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, which is expected to arrive in January 2025.