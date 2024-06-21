Resident Evil 2 Remake becomes the franchise's top-seller at nearly 14 million sales

The 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2 turned five years old back in January, and Capcom has now revealed it's the top seller in the survival horror franchise.

As of March 31, 2024, the remake of the 1998 classic has sold over 13.9 million copies. Capcom revealed the milestone during a recent celebration for the game, and the studio's first in-game party for it.

"The positive feedback from everyone who has played the game is encouraging to all of our staff!" wrote Capcom in a translated post.



In July 2022, Resident Evil 2 had topped 10 million copies sold. Around that time, it had just been ported over to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.



In recent years, Capcom's gradually been remaking the original Resident Evil sequels, each of which have done well commercially. 2020's Resident Evil 3 sold 8.4 million copies (as of December 2023), and last year's Resident Evil 4 hit 7 million as of March 31, 2024.



Overall, the Resident Evil series has sold 36.29 million copies. While it's been remaking titles, it's also been moving the storyline forward with Resident Evil Village and whatever will follow from that.