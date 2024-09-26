Sponsored By

Sony increases Horizon Zero Dawn's PS4 price ahead of PS5 remaster

Can't go down that upgrade path.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

September 26, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.
Image via Guerrilla Games/PlayStation.

PlayStation 4's Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition got a price bump ahead of the recently revealed remaster for PlayStation 5 and PC.

The bundled version of Guerrilla's sci-fi RPG was $20 for several years (thanks, PSPrices), but has now been doubled $40. The PS5 and PC version will be $50 (its original price in 2017), and PS4 owners can upgrade to that for $10.

Sony is basically looking to prevent players from exploiting a loophole and paying only $30 for the new version of Horizon, in turn losing out on $20 from PS4 owners.

PlayStation 5 games are no stranger to odd upgrade structures. Before Horizon Forbidden West's release, Sony required PlayStation 4 owners to buy another copy if they wanted it on PS5, a console which could be hard to get at the time.

After backlash, Sony reversed course and made the upgrade path free for all players, regardless of what version they bought at the time. However, this was a one-time deal: cross-gen first-party titles (like God of War Ragnarok) cost $10 to upgrade from PS4 to PS5.

That method has stuck as recently as the PS5 remaster of The Last of Us Part II from earlier this year, and will remain for whatever other remasters PlayStation has in development.

Read more about:

[Company] PlayStation

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from 2024's Palworld.
Business
Report: Analyst says Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit based on 'technical peculiarities'Report: Analyst says Nintendo's Palworld lawsuit based on 'technical peculiarities'
byJustin Carter
Sep 26, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for 2024's The Thaumaturge.
Business
Indie publisher Merge Games is shutting downIndie publisher Merge Games is shutting down
byJustin Carter
Sep 26, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for Dead by Daylight showing the monsters and four playable characters.
Business
Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"Behaviour Interactive CEO says Red Hook Studios acquisition helps both companies "reduce risk"
byBryant Francis
Sep 24, 2024
6 Min Read
A top-down view of the city from Frostpunk 2.
Design
Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'Frostpunk 2's developers didn't want it to be a 'jackass simulator'
byBryant Francis
Sep 20, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
How Petals preludes Texas Chainsaw Massacre with a simple photo modeHow Petals became a prelude to Texas Chainsaw Massacre through a simple photo mode
byHolly Green
Sep 20, 2024
9 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read
Trevor from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a Hawaiian shirt, about to hit a shocked mime with a baseball bat outside a dress shop at night
Design
Breaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examplesBreaking down GTA V's pedestrian dialogue system: An analysis with speculative examples
byRanden Banuelos
Sep 24, 2024
8 Min Read