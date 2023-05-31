Report: Mega Man producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya departs Capcom

Mega Man and Street Fighter producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya has seemingly departed Capcom.

As spotted by Mega Man fan blog Rockman Corner, the veteran producer and programmer recently updated his Twitter profile to reflect that he has "graduated from Capcom."

Tsuchiya has worked on a range of Capcom titles and franchises including Mega Man, Project X Zone, Asura's Wrath, and Street Fighter.

He has been credited on projects dating back to the '90s, serving as a programmer on Mega Man 7 for the SNES and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo for the PlayStation.

Street Fighter and Mega Man

More recently, he served as producer on Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection, and Street Fighter 6.

Capcom hasn't released a mainline Mega Man title since the launch of Mega Man 11 in 2018, but Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection—a two-volume remaster of the Battle Network sub-series—recently sold over 1 million copies in two weeks.



Capcom also expects Street Fighter 6, which is slated for release in June, to sell 10 million copies. "If we can make use of our digital sales experience, we should be able to aim for 10 million copies with the next [Street Fighter] game," said company president Haruhiro Tsujimoto, speaking to Famitsu earlier this year. "The Street Fighter series is our flagship title, so we had no hesitation in investing in it."

The company evidently believes the title can help it maintain momentum coming off the back of a bumper year, with the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil publisher reporting record net sales and profits during the last fiscal year..

