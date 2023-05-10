Monster Hunter and Resident Evil help Capcom to record-breaking year

Monster Hunter and Resident Evil have helped Capcom deliver record net sales and profits.

According to the company's fiscal report for the year ended March 31, 2023, consolidated net sales increased by 14.4 percent year-on-year to 125.9 billion yen ($934.4 million). Profits increased by 12.9 percent to 36.7 billion yen ($272.4 million) over the same period, marking a decade of consecutive operating income growth.

Capcom said that performance was driven by the "significant" contributions key franchises such as Monster Hunter and Resident Evil. For instance, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has achieved 5.45 million sales since launching in June 2022, while Resident Evil 4 (Remake) has sold 3.75 million units to date.

Digging deeper into the Japanese publisher's Digital Contents business, which houses its video game operations, Capcom said it delivered game sales of 41.7 million units, representing a significant increase on the 32.6 million units it sold last year.

Catalog titles played their part by achieving sales of 29.3 million units–an increase on the 24 million units sold the previous year. Digital sales also received a shot in the arm thanks to strategic marketing and promotions, rising to 37.3 million units from 24.6 million units.

Looking ahead, Capcom is forecasting consolidated net sales of 140 billion yen and profits of 40 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024.

Notably, the company wants to deliver a consumer sub-segment sales record of 45 million units by growing catalog titles sales and launching new games including Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal—the latter of which is a brand new franchise.

In the long-term, Capcom believes it will eventually be capable of achieving 100 million annual unit sales (as shown below), but didn't say when, precisely, it expects to realize that lofty goal.