Nintendo has no plans for Nintendo Switch price cuts

During its recent financial report, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that a price cut for a Nintendo Switch wasn't in the cards.

The Switch has sold over 122 million units, and is projected to sell 18 million units through the end of the fiscal year in March. That projection is down from the previous year's 23 million (and even further down from 2020's 28.8 million), but Furukawa said that lowering the console's price currently wasn't being considered.

Even without a price cut on the horizon, the Switch is still doing pretty well, and has now sold more than the Nintendo Wii and original Game Boy.

"We believe that we are now entering uncharted territory within our dedicated game console business," said Furukawa (translated by VGC). "We realize that our new challenge will be convincing consumers who are considering new purchases, replacement purchases, or additional purchases to pick up the Nintendo Switch."



Over the years, the Switch has received some price cuts, mainly ahead of the release of a new Switch model. The family of systems will be 6 years old next month, and its still ranges from $200-$350 across its three versions.



The goal has shifted to enticing the console's current base with new and classic games, Furukawa added. Recently, the Switch's online service added games from the Game Boy consoles, and the publisher has Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releasing on May 12.

"It is integral to show the appeal of the Nintendo Switch through future software proposals to customers who are considering purchasing new hardware, replacement hardware, or additional hardware.”

Last month, it was reported that Nintendo intends to create enough Switches to last through 2024 and meet growing demand. If the company isn't looking to slash the prices of its console, it may be looking to make that up over the next 12 months, or through releasing special edition consoles to coincide with its marquis games.