informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Nintendo Switch Online adds Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles

Now that Nintendo Switch Online has games from the Game Boy family, the Switch is even more of a handheld console than before.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
February 09, 2023
Cover art for Nintendo's Metroid II: Return of Samus.

During its recent Nintendo Direct livestream, the Japanese developer announced Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) is adding games from the Game Boy console family. Select titles from the Game Boy and its successor systems, the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance, have been added to the subscription service. 

Nintendo has been using NSO partially as a way to preserve older games, and the Game Boy family is nearing that age where preservation is essential. And considering how important the handhelds were to the Nintendo brand over the years, having beloved titles added to the service is more than appreciated. 

Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are included in the basic tier of NSO. Such titles include Metroid II: Return of Samus, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX, Kirby's Dream Land, and Wario Land 3

The Game Boy Advance games are locked to the NSO Expansion Pack tier, and at launch features The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and Mario Kart: Super Circuit. For the games that have multiplayer components such as Mario Kart: Super Circuit, up to 4 players can play together wirelessly.

Games such as Fire Emblem and Metroid Fusion are confirmed to release on NSO at a later date. That latter game is particularly notable since in that same Direct, Nintendo revealed and released a remaster of Retro Studios' Metroid Prime. 

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
2.03.23
Senior Physics Gameplay Engineer - Treyarch

High Moon Studios

Carlsbad, CA, USA
2.03.23
VFX Artist - High Moon Studios

Anne Arundel Community College

Arnold, MD, USA
1.30.23
Instructor/Assistant Professor, Game Art

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
2.02.23
Producer - Treyarch Vancouver
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more