Embracer lays off staff at Star Trek: Infinite dev Nimble GiantEmbracer lays off staff at Star Trek: Infinite dev Nimble Giant

The developer behind Quantum League and Champions of Regnum may have also had to cut staff at least two other times in 2023.

Justin Carter

January 31, 2024

Key art for 2023's Star Trek: Infinite.
Image via Nimble Giant/Paradox.

  • Embracer's been restructuring its studios since mid-2023, and Nimble Giant is one of many cutting staff because of it.

More layoffs at Embracer, this time at Nimble Giant Entertainment. Per Kotaku, around 30 workers were laid off at the Argentinian studio.

Nimble Giant released Star Trek: Infinite in 2023, and also worked on Rocket Arena and Quantum League. Several ex-staff have recently confirmed they were caught up in the reductions.

In that same report, Kotaku alleges Nimble Giant went through two rounds of layoffs at some point in 2023. The exact headcount at the studio is uncertain, both in general and after these newest cuts.

Embracer acquired the studio in 2020 alongside a dozen others, including Zen Studios (Pinball FX) and Flying Wild Hog (Evil West). The former also laid off staff last year as part of Embracer's restructuring.

Days ago, Embracer's reconstruction hit Eidos Montreal, which it bought from Square Enix in 2022. Almost 100 staffers were let go, and its unannounced Deus Ex game was reportedly scrapped.

Much like most of 2023, layoffs have been heavy throughout January. Outside of other Embracer-owned teams, Microsoft, Sega of America, and People Can Fly have all laid off dozens (or hundreds) of staff.

Game Developer has reached out to Nimble Giant for a comment and will update when a response is given.

