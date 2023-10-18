informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Pinball FX dev Zen Studios lays off 32 employees

The Budapest studio becomes another developer caught up in Embracer's months long restructuring program.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 18, 2023
Screenshot of Zen Studios' Pinball FX.
Image taken from the game's Steam page.

Layoffs have hit Zen Studios, the developer best known for Pinball FX and other licensed pinball games. 

On October 14, community manager Adam Dienes revealed he had been let go the previous day alongside "more than 30 other colleagues. The video game downsizing caught up with me too," he wrote on X. 

The developer's LinkedIn page lists 83 employees, meaning its staff has now been cut by nearly half.

Zen Studios was acquired by Embracer in 2020, which has been on a mass layoff spree for months. The cuts are owed to the collapse of a deal with Savvy Games, believed to be valued at $2 billion.

After the deal fell through, Embracer enacted a restructuring program that's seen several projects get canceled, jobs cut at numerous studios it acquired fairly recently, and some studios close down altogether.

An Embracer spokesperson reiterated its restructuring program to GamesIndustry, repeating that it would see "the closing of studios and termination of projects." Layoffs have recently affected other Embracer subsidiaries, notably Star Trek Online developer Cryptic Studios.

Culture

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

iRacing

Remote
10.11.23
Senior Multiplayer Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more