Pinball FX dev Zen Studios lays off 32 employees

Layoffs have hit Zen Studios, the developer best known for Pinball FX and other licensed pinball games.

On October 14, community manager Adam Dienes revealed he had been let go the previous day alongside "more than 30 other colleagues. The video game downsizing caught up with me too," he wrote on X.

The developer's LinkedIn page lists 83 employees, meaning its staff has now been cut by nearly half.

Zen Studios was acquired by Embracer in 2020, which has been on a mass layoff spree for months. The cuts are owed to the collapse of a deal with Savvy Games, believed to be valued at $2 billion.

After the deal fell through, Embracer enacted a restructuring program that's seen several projects get canceled, jobs cut at numerous studios it acquired fairly recently, and some studios close down altogether.

An Embracer spokesperson reiterated its restructuring program to GamesIndustry, repeating that it would see "the closing of studios and termination of projects." Layoffs have recently affected other Embracer subsidiaries, notably Star Trek Online developer Cryptic Studios.