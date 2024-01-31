Sega of America is laying off 61 people across its offices in Irvine, California.

The news was highlighted by an X bot that tracks WARN notices filed in the region and has since been confirmed by multiple Sega of America employees on social media.

WARN notices must be submitted by employers with over 100 workers at least 60 days before they plan to enact layoffs or closures, as required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The notices themselves have been verified by Game Developer and reveal that Sega of America intends to cut 49 jobs at its Irvine office on Oak Canyon Road. Another 20 layoffs will be made at its Irvine office on Warner Avenue. Those cuts will seemingly take effect on March 8, 2024.



It has been just over six months since Sega of America workers, including those based in Irvine, successfully voted to unionize. Over 200 staff joined the Allied Employees Guild Improving SEGA (AEGIS-CWA) union but claimed Sega management enacted an "anti-union campaign" in response to their efforts.

A few months after the union was formed, Sega was hit with an Unfair Labor Practice charge that accused the company of trying to dismantle AEGIS-CWA by attempting to axe 40 percent of unionized personnel and outsourcing their roles.

Game Developer has reached out to Sega and union reps at CWA for more information on the layoffs, including whether the cuts will impact unionized workers.

