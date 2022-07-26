Meta's Quest 2 VR headset is getting a price increase

Beginning on August 1, Meta's Quest 2 VR headsets will be receiving a $100 price increase. Meta announced the price hike on Tuesday, saying that it was adjusting the price due to "continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term."

The 128GB model will now be $399, while the 256GB model will be $499. Each new headset purchase will include a free copy of the popular rhythm game Beat Saber, which will be available until the end of 2022 to headset owners who don't already own it. Various Quest 2 accessories will also increase in price.

It's worth noting that the Meta Quest 2 marks the first time a video game system has increased its price without a corresponding hardware upgrade. In the past, consoles such as the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 have only ever become more affordable over time.

However, Meta argued that the increased price was for the sake of VR.

"By adjusting the price of Quest 2, we can continue to grow our investment in groundbreaking research and new product development that pushes the VR industry to new heights," explained Meta on its website. "Now’s the right time for us to double down on our efforts to push the state of the art forward."

Still, even with the increase in headset price, Meta insisted that the Quest remains "the most affordable VR headset with a comparable feature set on the market."

In February, Meta reported that its VR/AR business had managed to earn $2.3 billion in 2021, though it remained a $10 billion loss for the company. As a result of falling short of investor expectations, the company's stock tanked.

The future of Meta and VR

Meta's hardware roadmap for VR includes the high-end headset codenamed "Project Cambria" due for release later this year. Recent reports indicate that "Cambria" will be called the Quest Pro, and aimed at remote workers and fans of mixed reality experiences. It's expected to have a launch price "significantly higher" than $800, and will contain better graphics and processing power than the Quest 2.

In addition to "Cambria," Meta will release a new generation of Quest VR headsets, though no further details have been given.

Beyond Meta, Sony plans on releasing a second iteration of its PlayStation VR headset. Earlier today, it unveiled the new and improved user interface for the PS VR2, which includes "a see-through view" and a customizable play area.

