informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

First-party Xbox Series X|S games will be $70 starting 2023

Microsoft joins other publishers in making its first-party titles priced for $70 at launch.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 05, 2022
Logo for Microsoft's Xbox console.

Microsoft announced its first-party Xbox games on the Xbox Series X|S will be bumped up to $70. Starting in 2023 with Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Starfield, the publisher is following the price hike trend that's begun with the current generation of console games. 

Speaking to IGN, a Microsoft representative explained that the price increase "reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. "As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch.”

Back in October, Xbox head Phil Spencer vaguely alluded to having to "raise the prices on certain things," but confirmed such raises wouldn't come during the holiday season.

New games have launched at $60 since the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 era, and amidst frequent conversations of a price increase, a hike never came during that generation, or the PlayStation 4/Xbox One era that followed. 

But in 2020, just before the PlayStation 5's release, Sony announced that its first-party titles would now cost $70. Publishers such as 2K, EA, and Ubisoft have since followed suit, with the latter confirming its transition to the new price point would begin with the eventual release of Skull & Bones

Though Game Pass will help alleviate the burn of this price increase, particularly for titles like Starfield, it remains unclear if Microsoft will stop at just games. The day Sony announced it would increase the PS5's price in non-US markets like China and Japan, Microsoft quickly confirmed the Xbox Series X|S consoles wouldn't get a price hike.

Console

Latest Jobs

Xbox Game Studios

Redmond, Washington
10.5.22
Technical Lighting Artist

Innogames

Hamburg, Germany
10.5.22
Game Designer - Elvenar

Six Foot

Houston, TX
10.3.22
Six Foot Director, Player Relations

Hometopia Inc.

Remote
10.7.22
Lead Engineer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more