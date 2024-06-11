Sponsored By

WB says Suicide Squad will see its Year 1 roadmap through to the end

Rocksteady's troubled shooter will complete its first tour, but WB's keeping mum on what it'll do with the Squad once that's said and done.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

June 11, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Harley, Deadshoot, King Shark, and Boomerang.
Image via Rocksteady/WB Games.

The future of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an unknown, but at the very least, it'll finish the road map for its debut year.

Speaking to IGN, a Warner Bros. Games spokesperson said Rocksteady would complete and release the game's post-launch content. Even so, the spokesperson stated WB is "not yet discussing anything that is not announced."

Rocksteady first unveiled the four-season roadmap in January ahead of the game's launch. While only the first has released so far, each season will have a free DLC character and storyline for players to go through.

Last week, a Bloomberg report dug into Squad's troubled development. Writer Jason Schreirer later implied the studio was preparing to provide "barebones support," reportedly a far cry from its original aims.

In that same report, Schreirer noted that Rocksteady was helping with work on a Director's Cut version of Hogwarts Legacy, and potentially pitching a new single-player game to WB.

New squad, same live-service story

Going from free, often sizable DLC updates to ending support is par for the course for troubled live-service games. In the recent era, BioWare's Anthem had two decent-sized updates before the studio closed the door on the game and its hopeful rework.

Last year, the curtain came for Marvel's Avengers, which managed to put out six free post-launch heroes before development ended.

Before its sudden closure last month, Arkane Austin gave Redfall a final update that made the game playable offline. But the studio wasn't able to deliver on the pair of DLC heroes that were part of its allegedly planned roadmap.

On Squad's end, future seasons are said to include anti-heroes like Deathstroke and Mrs. Freeze. But the game's fate seemed sealed when WB commented on its poor sales and PC players were turning cape to go play Batman: Arkham Knight again.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A promotional photo for Lionbridge's testing services
Business
CWA accuses Activision QA supplier Lionbridge of retaliatory layoffsCWA accuses Activision QA supplier Lionbridge of retaliatory layoffs
byChris Kerr
Jun 11, 2024
2 Min Read
Key art for Sports Interactive's Football Manager 2024.
Business
Sports Interactive strikes deal for Premier League to feature in Football Manager gamesSports Interactive strikes deal for Premier League to feature in Football Manager games
byJustin Carter
Jun 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Postmortem: The journey of Inkbound through Early AccessPostmortem: The journey of Inkbound through Early Access
byMark Cooke
Jun 11, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture
Jun 7, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for CostcoGood Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco
byJoel Couture
Jun 5, 2024
8 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Marketing
Future Proofing - Corporate Comms for New Studios in 2024Future Proofing - Corporate Comms for New Studios in 2024
byChris Schmidt
Jun 11, 2024
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
A Command & Conquer RetrospectiveA Command & Conquer Retrospective
byJosh Bycer
Jun 11, 2024
20 Min Read
A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2’s cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
Jun 7, 2024
4 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan
thumbnail
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill setThe key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
byHolly Green