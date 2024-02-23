Sponsored By

Warner Bros. bracing for 'tough' quarter after Suicide Squad underperforms

'Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations.'

Chris Kerr

February 23, 2024

Key artwork for Suicide Squad
Image via Rocksteady

Warner Bros. says Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has "fallen short" of its expectations after less than three weeks on shelves.

Rocksteady's squad-based shooter launched on February 2, 2024, but according to Warner Bros. Discovery chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels has struggled to build sales momentum.

As reported by IGN, Wiedenfels shared the tidbit during a recent earnings call but failed to report any concrete sales figures.

"This year, Suicide Squad, one of our key video game releases in 2024, has fallen short of our expectations since its release earlier in the quarter, setting our games business up for a tough year-over-year comp in Q1," he said.

Suicide Squad's difficult production

Suicide Squad's development troubles are well documented. As noted by Bloomberg, the title was originally slated to launch in 2022 but eventually slipped to 2023. It was then delayed again after a gameplay showcase was met with criticism, with an anonymous source claiming the studio needed to add polish.

Discussing its financials for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2023, Warner Bros. said that game revenues "increased meaningfully" due to the continued performance of Hogwarts Legacy.

Those numbers, of course, don't account for the Q1 launch of Suicide Squad and it seems Warner Bros. is bracing itself for a downturn after one of it's major releases failed to win over players.

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

