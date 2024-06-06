Sponsored By

Live-service dissonance and 'toxic positivity' thwarted Suicide Squad

Insiders tell Bloomberg how Rocksteady went from single-player hits to a live-service dud.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

June 6, 2024

2 Min Read
The Suicide Squad meet a foe
Image via Rocksteady

An extensive report from Bloomberg has pulled back the curtain on the troubled development of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the high-profile live-service dud from Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady and publisher Warner Bros. Games.

It was already clear the project had rocky road to launch thanks to multiple delays and the fact Warner Bros. revealed it has taken a $200 million loss on the multiplayer shooter.

Now, the full extent of the chaos has been laid bare. Almost two dozen sources told Bloomberg the project was hamstrung by a fluctuating vision, a rigid culture of perfectionism, and a live-service genre switch that clashed with the sensibilities of Rocksteady—which had previously cut its cloth making single-player experiences.

It details how Rocksteady leaders began to parrot the live-service enthusiasm of publisher Warner Bros., expanding the studio to 250 people (from 160) in a bid to deliver an online multiplayer hit that would validate their belief in the sometimes lucrative, sometimes catastrophic business model.

Sources claim that expansion turned Rocksteady into an unwieldy studio—albeit one still smaller than those making rival titles. Worse still, some new recruits swiftly left the developer after realizing they'd be put to work on a live-service project. Rocksteady reportedly refused to share details during the hiring process, resulting in retention issues when the expectations of new hires failed to manifest.

A sprawling studio without clear direction

The vision for the game also remained in a constant state of flux, with Rocksteady leaders eventually choosing to focus on gunplay over melee combat as first pitched. It was a shift that left some devs wondering why they had chosen to place characters such as Captain Boomerang and King Shark—who generally don't wield firearms—at the heart of the experience.

Other leadership decisions left devs puzzled. Studio co-founder Sefton Hill reportedly wanted moddable vehicles that could be used to navigate the open-world sprawl. This was after the team had already implemented unique traversal mechanics for each playable character. It was eventually scrapped after months of development and prototyping.

Another issue arose from the need to make bosses and battles endlessly replayable to scratch the live-service itch. Rocksteady only had single player experience to draw on, and ultimately struggled to ensure those encounters could go the distance.

Those who worked on the project said concerns were raised internally, but would be met with "toxic positivity." Management reportedly adopted an 'it'll be all right on the night' mentality and told staff Suicide Squad's disparate parts would come together on the final stretch. Warner Bros. execs apparently took a similar stance, lauding various incarnations of the title and claiming it had the potential to become a billion-dollar franchise.

The rest, as they say, is history. But for the full story be sure to check out Bloomberg's full report.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for the 2023 game Relic Hunters Legend.
Business
Rogue Snail acquires publishing rights to Relic Hunters Legend after split with Arc GamesRogue Snail acquires publishing rights to Relic Hunters Legend after split with Arc Games
byJustin Carter
Jun 6, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest showcase.
Business
Report: Summer Game Fest trailers can cost devs up to $550KReport: Summer Game Fest trailers can cost devs up to $550K
byJustin Carter
Jun 6, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for CostcoGood Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco
byJoel Couture
Jun 5, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Fruitbus, showing animal characters in line for a colorful food truck
Programming
Deep Dive: Cooking up a palatable food prep experience in FruitbusDeep Dive: Cooking up a palatable food prep experience in Fruitbus
byDennis Foose
Jun 4, 2024
10 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Why Arctic Eggs are a dish best served coldWhy Arctic Eggs are a dish best served cold
byJoel Couture
Jun 3, 2024
13 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

Design
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast
Kirby being plated up
Art
Come dine with me: Here are the video game characters I'd love to eat
Come dine with me: Here are the video game characters I'd love to eat
Design
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco
Good Pizza, Great Pizza would not exist if not for Costco

Featured Blogs

Design
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast
This ain't your Sims 3 baked French toast

Jun 6, 2024

Key art from Against the Storm. A Beaver person and a lizard person look up at an ominous face in the clouds.
Design
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking
Strategy games like Against the Storm let us think about the bigger picture of cooking

Jun 3, 2024

The main character of Dead Space, posing in front of dangers
Design
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist
The good within: Designing a memorable horror game protagonist

May 30, 2024

Game Developer Essentials

The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
Design
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set
The key to future employment in games dev is diversifying your skill set