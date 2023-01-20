Report: Development on Marvel's Avengers is ending at Crystal Dynamics

It sounds like Marvel's Avengers is on its way out. According to Exputer, development on the superhero action-RPG is winding down at Crystal Dynamics, and the official announcement on the game's end will occur next week.

Sources speaking to Exputer claim its gameplay and system design lead Brian Waggoner was laid off from the studio, and no one has been hired to replace his role. It was further claimed that no additional content for the game, such as missions or heroes, are currently in production.

Marvel's Avengers released in late 2020 as part of a collaboration between Marvel Games and Square Enix. Despite solid reviews, the game was viewed as a commercial failure by Square Enix; the publisher later sold it and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos Montreal to Embracer to recoup the losses of both titles.

After being acquired by Embracer, Crystal Dynamics announced its intent to develop more Tomb Raider games. The next entry in the long-running series will be published by Amazon Games.

The game recently released the Winter Soldier as a free DLC hero, and he's expected to be the final addition to the game's 12-hero roster.

Exputer alleged that in light of the game's end, Crystal Dynamics will change various systems to Marvel's Avengers, including an overhaul of the game's cosmetic microtransactions and a removal of time gating.

The game will continue to be sold through September, it's claimed, and will be kept playable for existing players as long as possible.