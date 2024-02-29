Toys for Bob is splitting off from Activsion Blizzard and going indie

Sponsored By

So many breakups today between developers and their parent companies.

Key art for Spyro: Reignited Trilogy.
Image via Toys for Bob/Activision Blizzard.

  • Toys for Bob has been part of Activision Blizzard for nearly 20 years, and is now leaving to be its own studio again.

Unlike with Gearbox and Saber, this one's really official: Toys for Bob is independent and no longer under Activision Blizzard.

The studio broke the news itself, revealing it's going to revert to being a "small and nimble studio." That said, it's not fully done with its parent company, as it's possibly secured a partnership with Microsoft.

"While we’re in the early days of developing our next new game, our team is excited to develop new stories, new characters, and new gameplay experiences," it wrote.

Toys for Bob's enduring past and uncertain future

Activision Blizzard acquired Toys for Bob in 2005, which is best known for its work on the Spyro and Crash series. With remasters for both and wholly new Crash games, it's the only reason those franchise are still relevant.

Toys for Bob has also been a support studio for several Call of Duty titles. Along with Call of Duty: Warzone, it co-developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and its 2023 sequel.

In early February, Toys for Bob was one of several studios targeted by Microsoft's layoffs. Its Novato, CA office was shut down, leaving many to wonder about the developer's future.

While being indie comes with its own risks, it at least offers Toys for Bob more freedom than it's previously had in the last several years.

