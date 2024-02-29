Sponsored By

Report: Gearbox may also be leaving Embracer

The Borderlands developer may have found a new buyer or the chance to regain its independence from Embracer.

Justin Carter

February 29, 2024

1 Min Read
Tiny Tina in key art for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
Image via Gearbox/2K.

At a Glance

  • Nearly three years after being snatched up by Embracer, Gearbox is possibly leaving the tumultuous company behind.

Saber Interactive isn't the only one eyeing an exit from Embracer. Per Kotaku, Borderlands developer Gearbox is potentially breaking off from the controversial company.

A sale was first reported last September, not long after Gearbox had gotten caught up in Embracer's layoffs. At the time, two unnamed parties showed interest in acquiring the Texas studio.

Sources told Kotaku that earlier this week that Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford told staff there'd been a decision made about the studio. More information would arrive in March.

Embracer originally bought Gearbox for $1.38 billion in 2021. In the years since, the developer developedTiny Tina's Wonderlands and published third-party titles such as Remnant 2.

Gearbox's future plans

Gearbox's options have been sticking with Embracer, be sold to someone else, or finance a buyout. Pitchford, for his part, was evasive in his response to Kotaku, simply saying he was "delighted that what we might be up to is interesting enough to people."

"As always," he continued, "we will be thrilled to share whenever we have projects to announce or news to share as we work hard towards our mission to entertain the world."

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

