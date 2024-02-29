Report: Gearbox may also be leaving Embracer

Saber Interactive isn't the only one eyeing an exit from Embracer. Per Kotaku, Borderlands developer Gearbox is potentially breaking off from the controversial company.

A sale was first reported last September, not long after Gearbox had gotten caught up in Embracer's layoffs. At the time, two unnamed parties showed interest in acquiring the Texas studio.

Sources told Kotaku that earlier this week that Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford told staff there'd been a decision made about the studio. More information would arrive in March.

Embracer originally bought Gearbox for $1.38 billion in 2021. In the years since, the developer developedTiny Tina's Wonderlands and published third-party titles such as Remnant 2.

Gearbox's future plans

Gearbox's options have been sticking with Embracer, be sold to someone else, or finance a buyout. Pitchford, for his part, was evasive in his response to Kotaku, simply saying he was "delighted that what we might be up to is interesting enough to people."

"As always," he continued, "we will be thrilled to share whenever we have projects to announce or news to share as we work hard towards our mission to entertain the world."