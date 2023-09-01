informa
Spyro Reignited Trilogy sales fly to 10 million units

Reign of the Dragon.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
September 01, 2023
Box art for Toys for Bob's Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

According to developer Toys for Bob, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has sold 10 million copies worldwide. 

The remaster bundle for Insomniac Games' platformer series released in 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, followed by PC and Nintendo Switch the following year. Previously, Activision Blizzard was cagey on Reignited's sales performance, simply stating it "did well" in early 2019. 

For comparison, 2017's Crash N. Sane Trilogy (also from Toys for Bob) sold 10 million by February 2019. Both franchises have been fondly remembered for years, but it's interesting to see N. Sane Trilogy reach the 10 million benchmark faster than Reignited.

Spyro and Crash

Spyro and Crash have always been linked together, whether it's because they shared developers or were owned by the same company. But unlike Crash, Spyro has yet to receive a fully new entry that reinvigorated the series like 2020's Crash 4: It's About Time did. 

Toys for Bob has indicated in the past it would like to do a wholly new Spyro. But in recent years, it's been working as a support developer for Call of Duty, along with keeping the Crash brand alive with spinoffs like Crash Team Rumble from earlier this summer.

