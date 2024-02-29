Sponsored By

Report: Saber Interactive is splitting off from Embracer to continue KOTOR Remake development

Somehow, Saber may have gone private.

Justin Carter

February 29, 2024

Revan in the teaser trailer for Knights of the Old Republic Remake.
Image via Saber Interactive.

  • Saber may have gotten out from under Embracer's thumb, and it's taking the KOTOR remake with it.

According to Bloomberg, Saber Interactive is separating from parent company Embracer and going private.

Saber will be sold to a group of private investors in a deal reportedly valued at $500 million. This marks the first time a developer left the Swedish company since it went on an acquisition and layoff spree.

Embracer first picked up Saber in 2020 for $525 million. This deal also gives the studio an option to bring "multiple" Embracer subsidiaries with it, but it's currently unknown which (if any) will depart.

Saber's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Saber is currently at work on a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a project which originally belonged to Aspyr. Development on the remake is set to continue.

At time of writing, it's unclear how this deal will affect other projects in the works at Saber.

Game Developer has reached out to Embracer for comment, and will update when a response is given.

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

