Report: Saber Interactive is splitting off from Embracer to continue KOTOR Remake development

According to Bloomberg, Saber Interactive is separating from parent company Embracer and going private.

Saber will be sold to a group of private investors in a deal reportedly valued at $500 million. This marks the first time a developer left the Swedish company since it went on an acquisition and layoff spree.

Embracer first picked up Saber in 2020 for $525 million. This deal also gives the studio an option to bring "multiple" Embracer subsidiaries with it, but it's currently unknown which (if any) will depart.

Saber's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Saber is currently at work on a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, a project which originally belonged to Aspyr. Development on the remake is set to continue.

At time of writing, it's unclear how this deal will affect other projects in the works at Saber.

Game Developer has reached out to Embracer for comment, and will update when a response is given.