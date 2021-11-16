Thunderful buys Early Morning Studio to expand mobile business

Thunderful has acquired Vampire's Fall: Origins developer Early Morning Studio for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Sweden, Early Morning has created a range of titles for mobile, PC, and console platforms, but it was the company's track record on mobile specifically that impressed Thunderful.

“Early Morning Studio is an exciting company that brings a lot of value to Thunderful. We’re always looking for studios with an established record of putting out great games and Early Morning Studio is a prime example of that," said Brjánn Sigurgeirsson, CEO of Thunderful Group, in a press release.

"Their mobile expertise will help support us as we continue to grow mobile alongside our console and PC business. Adding their knowledge of how to make engaging free-to-play titles to Thunderful will be a huge advantage in a segment that has a bright future ahead."

Early Morning's self-described "first hit title" Vampire's Fall: Origins has amassed over 10 million players across five platforms, including Android, iOS, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

The company also developed idle RPG Champions of Avan, and is currently working on an old-school, party-based RPG called Vendir: Plague of Lies.

Thunderful, meanwhile, has scaled up significantly in recent months. In October, the Swedish company opened a new investment division after acquiring Robot Teddy, and prior to that purchased Stage Clear Studios, To The Sky, and Headup.