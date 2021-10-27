Thunderful acquires Robot Teddy and forms new investment pillar

Swedish publisher Thunderful has acquired game consulting agency Robot Teddy to spearhead a new investment pillar called Thunderful Investment.

The new division will operate two new funds, which will be managed in collaboration with Robot teddy. According to Thunderful, both are designed to "bridge gaps where there is currently a lack of options in the industry."

The first Thunderful Investment fund will be targeted at the development of game prototypes and vertical slices, with Thunderful describing the paucity of prototype funding in the games industry as a "huge problem."

The second fund will focus on supporting the development of VR games, and is part of Thunderful's plan to help creators in what it described as a sector "rife with opportunity."

"From the moment we began thinking about adding an investment pillar to our games publishing and games development businesses, Robot Teddy stood out in our minds as the obvious partner,” said Agostino Simonetta, chief strategy and investment officer at Thunderful Games.

"The proven expertise [...] the team at Robot Teddy bring to Thunderful will be invaluable and we are really excited about the work we are going to be doing together."

Robot Teddy founder Callum Underwood and the existing management team will continue to oversee the company following the deal.

