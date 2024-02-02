Sponsored By

Survey: Live service games on the rise, but dev teams struggle to keep up

Plenty of service on hand.

Justin Carter

February 2, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Image via Rocksteady/WB Games/DC Comics.

At a Glance

  • Making live-service games isn't easy, and 2023 was an especially tumultuous year for the genre.

A newly released survey from venture firm Griffin Gaming Partners reveals the majority of game developers are making live service titles.

65 percent of studios are presently working on one (or more) of these, and 30 percent want to have regular updates for their titles. Nearly 540 studios were included in the survey.

"Live service" is a bit of a broad term: usually it means a multiplayer game meant to go on for several years. Studios like Ubisoft have also applied this to their single-player offerings.

Interestingly, 68 percent of game producers say their studios lack a proper live service pipeline. 53 percent admitted to struggling on the technical end in particular.

Making live-service games can take a long time. Both Anthem and this week's Suicide Squad were in the works for nearly a decade, and by the time of release, the tide towards games of this type has changed.

Despite that, 66 percent of developers confessed that such games are necessary for long-term success. The report notes how 51-61 percent want a "biweekly to monthly" cadence.

2023 wasn't the best year for live service games

More than previous years, 2023 showed how unstable live service games are at the moment. Several went offline after being around for a few years, if even that long.

Further, longstanding titles like Destiny 2 were losing players (and revenue), prompting studio layoffs and concern about future endeavors.

Even live service titles that hadn't been officially announced were canceled, such as Naughty Dog's Last of Us spinoff and Insomniac Games' multiplayer project for Spider-Man.

In the case of the former, Naughty Dog was frank in saying being a live-service developer is a full-time gig. And it'd rather stick to single-player, a territory it knows quite well.

Live service games will continue to be a part of games. But it's easy to imagine the number of studios working on them may fall (or rise) in the coming years.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga in a teaser image for Like a Dragon 8.
Business
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth sells 1 million copies in first weekLike a Dragon: Infinite Wealth sells 1 million copies in first week
byJustin Carter
Feb 2, 2024
1 Min Read
A render of Konami's booth at TGS 2023
Business
Konami's video games and pilates studios are ticking over nicelyKonami's video games and pilates studios are ticking over nicely
Feb 2, 2024
2 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Phil Spencer in front of the Xbox logo.
Business
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs
Microsoft owes everyone more context for mass Xbox layoffs

Feb 1, 2024

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024