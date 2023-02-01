Rumbleverse, the free-to-play battle royale brawler published by Fortnite maker Epic Games, is being shut down after just over six months.

Despite only debuting six months ago on the Epic Games Store and consoles including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, the title's next season will be its last.

It's unclear why Rumbleverse is being kicked to the curb after less than year, with neither developer Iron Galaxy Studios nor Epic providing an explanation.

All we know right now is that Rumbleverse will be going offline on February 28, 2023, and that anybody who has spent money on the title will be eligible for a refund.

"Later today, we are deploying the final update to Rumbleverse. We are closing the store and opening the full experience to every player. The current Battle Pass will be granted to everyone. Your XP gains will be doubled so you can fast-track unlocks for every rank. Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos will be live and we’ve unlocked additional accessories and emotes in the game for free as well," reads a post on the Rumbleverse website.

"There is still fun we can have together before the sun sets on Grapital City. The remaining weeks will be a chance to celebrate the competitive spirit you’ve brought to this game."

Iron Galaxy explained that working on Rumbleverse has been a "labor of love," but for some reason it seems the team was unable to carve out a spot in the lucrative battle royale market, which is dominated by the likes of Fortnite, PUBG Battlegrounds, and Apex Legends.

Rumbleverse isn't the first live service title to bite the dust this year—or indeed, over the past 24 hours—with EA announcing the shut down of Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile alongside its latest fiscal results.