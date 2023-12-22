Days after key information like employees' personal data and game builds were stolen by hackers, Insomniac Games has released a statement on the events.

"We have focused inwardly for several days to support each other," explained Insomniac. "We're both saddened and angered about the [recent attack] ...and the emotional toll it's taken on the dev team."

Last week, the Rhysida hacker group breached the Spider-Man studio, acquiring nearly two terabytes worth of data. It then tried to ransom that off, including personal information on Insomniac staff and sensitive information on its next title, Marvel's Wolverine.

Per Bloomberg, Insomniac employees have spent the last several days checking to see if their information has reached the dark web. Along with passport scans, phone numbers, and performance reviews were stolen in the hack.

How Insomniac is reacting to the attack

The studio is reportedly giving consistent updates to staff, while the IT team is working on recovering information from the breach. However, the outlet noted not all employees have been contacted by Insomniac or Sony at time of writing.

Some information revealed in the wake of that breach pertained to future Insomniac games. One such project was a multiplayer spinoff for the Spider-Man series that, like with The Last of Us Online, was canceled some time ago.

Other information offered a look at the increasing budgets for the studio's titles, along with how those games performed financially.

Regarding Marvel's Wolverine, Insomniac said development will "continue as planned." Recently, playable builds of the game have been leaked, but those who access it have been hit by DMCA takedowns.

"Like Logan, Insomniac is resilient. On behalf of everyone [here], thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time."