Capcom posted its financials for 2023-2024's third quarter, and it's unsurprisingly high, thanks to its big hits of the year.

Both Resident Evil 4 (2023) and Street Fighter 6 were big contributors for the April 1, 2023-December 31, 2023 period. The former has sold 6.48 million to date, and the latter hit 3 million earlier this month.

Net sales reached 106.18 billion yen (or $725.57 million), up 33 percent from the same period in 2022-2023. Overall, Capcom sold 32.6 million units worth of games in that timeframe, up 12 percent from 2022-2023's 29.1 million.

The larger Digital Contents business saw 81.4 billion in sales, up 33 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Capcom often touts its back catalog's success, and this quarter was no exception. Older titles sold 26.7 million units, a slight increase from the previous year's 22 million.

The big standout is the Monster Hunter series. As reported in mid-January, the Monster Hunter Now mobile game saw 10 million downloads, and Monster Hunter World has sold 23 million units since 2018.

Interestingly, Capcom made no mention of Exoprimal or the Mega Man: Battle Network remasters. Player counts and sales numbers were previously touted by Capcom not long after their releases.

For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Capcom's confirmed output is Dragon's Dogma II on March 22.