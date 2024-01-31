Sponsored By

Street Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 still drive Capcom's financial growthStreet Fighter 6 and Resident Evil 4 still drive Capcom's financial growth

Capcom's success streak in 2023 continued, thanks to new entries in its two flagship franchises.

Justin Carter

January 31, 2024

1 Min Read
Luke in the key art for Street Fighter 6.
Image via Capcom.

At a Glance

  • The success of both games gave the developer a 33 percent growth in both Digital Content and overall net sales.

Capcom posted its financials for 2023-2024's third quarter, and it's unsurprisingly high, thanks to its big hits of the year.

Both Resident Evil 4 (2023) and Street Fighter 6 were big contributors for the April 1, 2023-December 31, 2023 period. The former has sold 6.48 million to date, and the latter hit 3 million earlier this month.

Net sales reached 106.18 billion yen (or $725.57 million), up 33 percent from the same period in 2022-2023. Overall, Capcom sold 32.6 million units worth of games in that timeframe, up 12 percent from 2022-2023's 29.1 million.

The larger Digital Contents business saw 81.4 billion in sales, up 33 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Capcom often touts its back catalog's success, and this quarter was no exception. Older titles sold 26.7 million units, a slight increase from the previous year's 22 million.

The big standout is the Monster Hunter series. As reported in mid-January, the Monster Hunter Now mobile game saw 10 million downloads, and Monster Hunter World has sold 23 million units since 2018.

Interestingly, Capcom made no mention of Exoprimal or the Mega Man: Battle Network remasters. Player counts and sales numbers were previously touted by Capcom not long after their releases.

For the 2024-2025 fiscal year, Capcom's confirmed output is Dragon's Dogma II on March 22.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Bungie's Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
Business
Destiny 2 director Joe Blackburn is leaving BungieDestiny 2 director Joe Blackburn is leaving Bungie
byJustin Carter
Jan 31, 2024
1 Min Read
Teaser image for the upcoming animated series Momoguro.
Business
Roblox game Momoguro is being adapted for TVRoblox game Momoguro is being adapted for TV
byJustin Carter
Jan 31, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

A chef stands in a cyberpunk Ramen cafe in NVIDIA's AI tech demo.
Audio
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?
Is NVIDIA's AI-driven NPC tech just really expensive improv?

Jan 23, 2024

Design
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative
Food for thought: taking food in games beyond mechanics and into the narrative

Jan 19, 2024

A close-up of a complex film camera on a set.
Business
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut
If Hollywood adapts more games, developers deserve a cut

Jan 19, 2024