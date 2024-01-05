Sponsored By

Monster Hunter: World leads the charge for the sales performance of the series' newer installments.

Justin Carter

January 5, 2024

Screenshot of Capcom's Monster Hunter: World.
Image via Capcom.

  • Throughout 2023, the overall Monster Hunter franchise grew, mainly thanks to Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter Rise.

According to Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Monster Hunter: World sold over 23 million units by the end of 2023.

During a livestream commemorating the new year, Tsujimoto revealed the 2018 game's new benchmark. The milestone also covers a bundle featuring the expansion Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The sales fall in line with its growing player base on PC in recent weeks due in part to the winter Steam sale. At time of writing, that number has now grown to a 24-hour peak of nearly 155,000 players.

2021 was the last time Capcom discussed World's sales numbers. By that point, it'd sold 17.1 million copies; Iceborne reached 10 million individual copies as of January 2023.

More Monster Hunter, more sales

Tsujimoto also reaffirmed that 2021's Monster Hunter Rise sold 13 million copies in 2023. Meanwhile, the mobile game Monster Hunter Now saw over 10 million downloads since its launch in September 2023.

Capcom will continue the franchise in 2025 with Monster Hunter Wilds. At some point, TiMi Studio will release another mobile spinoff for the series, one that presumably lacks Now's augmented reality mechanic.

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

