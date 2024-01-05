According to Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Monster Hunter: World sold over 23 million units by the end of 2023.

During a livestream commemorating the new year, Tsujimoto revealed the 2018 game's new benchmark. The milestone also covers a bundle featuring the expansion Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The sales fall in line with its growing player base on PC in recent weeks due in part to the winter Steam sale. At time of writing, that number has now grown to a 24-hour peak of nearly 155,000 players.

2021 was the last time Capcom discussed World's sales numbers. By that point, it'd sold 17.1 million copies; Iceborne reached 10 million individual copies as of January 2023.

More Monster Hunter, more sales

Tsujimoto also reaffirmed that 2021's Monster Hunter Rise sold 13 million copies in 2023. Meanwhile, the mobile game Monster Hunter Now saw over 10 million downloads since its launch in September 2023.

Capcom will continue the franchise in 2025 with Monster Hunter Wilds. At some point, TiMi Studio will release another mobile spinoff for the series, one that presumably lacks Now's augmented reality mechanic.