Street Fighter 6 has topped 3 million sales in six months

Capcom says the fighter used eSports tournaments as a springboard to success.

Chris Kerr

January 16, 2024

Two characters brawl in Street Fighter 6
Image via Capcom

Street Fighter 6 has topped 3 million worldwide sales in around six months, according to developer Capcom.

The Japanese studio said it managed to steadily grow sales by "leveraging eSports activities and additional content," and noted the title has featured in multiple eSports tournaments including the Capcom Pro Tour 2023 and Street Fighter League: Pro-JP 2023.

Street Fighter 6 launched on June 2, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.

It topped 2 million sales worldwide in roughly four weeks and was a major revenue driver for Capcom across the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Street Fighter 6's future prospects

The company believes Street Fighter 6 is capable of achieving 10 million lifetime sales. Speaking to Famitsu in May last year, company president Haruhiro Tsujimoto set that target but explained Capcom would need to use its "digital sales experience" to meet that goal.

"If we can make use of our digital sales experience, we should be able to aim for 10 million copies with the next game," said Tsujimoto. "The Street Fighter series is our flagship title, so we had no hesitation in investing in it."

It'll be fascinating to see whether Street Fighter 6 can match those ambitions in the long-term. Its predecessor, Street Fighter V, eventually topped 7 million sales in around seven years, recovering from a rocky start to become the best-selling entry in the franchise on home consoles.

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

