January 18, 2024
At a Glance
- The Batman: Arkham veterans set up a new studio that's aiming for the triple-A space with a smaller staff on hand.
Rocksteady Studios alums Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill have reportedly established a new studio. Per Polygon, it's called Hundred Star Games and has already pulled in several Rocksteady staff.
Hill and Walker exited the DC Comics game developer last year. The pair founded the studio in 2004, and Hill would go to be a key creative on its Batman: Arkham trilogy.
Hundred Star Games new plans
Hundred Star hasn't been officially revealed, but according to the corporate data site Endole, it's existed since February 2023. The Great Place to Work site reveals it has a "small team" of 100 employees.
In the year since Hill and Walker's departure, Rocksteady has been at work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game, which has been beset by mixed impressions, will release on February 2.
The duo aren't the only industry veterans entering new territory. Last week, CDPR's lead quest designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz joined new studio Rebel Wolves, which has other CDPR staff among its ranks.
With a desired team of around 100 staff, Hundred Star may be Hill and Walker's way of getting back to their single-player heritage. They wouldn't be the first to leave their old studio to do specifically that.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest News
Phantom inspiration and the ethical auteur with Xalavier Nelson Jr.Dec 8, 2023
Designing Killer Queen: from playground experiment to modern arcade sensationOct 18, 2023
Rod Humble and King Choi illustrate the ambition of Life By YouSep 22, 2023
Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski - Game Developer Podcast ep. 34Sep 1, 2023