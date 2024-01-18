Sponsored By

Rocksteady co-founders open new studio, Hundred Star GamesRocksteady co-founders open new studio, Hundred Star Games

A year after leaving Rocksteady, Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill have reportedly opened up new studio Hundred Star Games.

Justin Carter

January 18, 2024

1 Min Read
Batman in Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Knight.
Image via Rocksteady/DC/WB Games.

At a Glance

  • The Batman: Arkham veterans set up a new studio that's aiming for the triple-A space with a smaller staff on hand.

Rocksteady Studios alums Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill have reportedly established a new studio. Per Polygon, it's called Hundred Star Games and has already pulled in several Rocksteady staff.

Hill and Walker exited the DC Comics game developer last year. The pair founded the studio in 2004, and Hill would go to be a key creative on its Batman: Arkham trilogy.

Hundred Star Games new plans

Hundred Star hasn't been officially revealed, but according to the corporate data site Endole, it's existed since February 2023. The Great Place to Work site reveals it has a "small team" of 100 employees.

In the year since Hill and Walker's departure, Rocksteady has been at work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game, which has been beset by mixed impressions, will release on February 2.

The duo aren't the only industry veterans entering new territory. Last week, CDPR's lead quest designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz joined new studio Rebel Wolves, which has other CDPR staff among its ranks.

With a desired team of around 100 staff, Hundred Star may be Hill and Walker's way of getting back to their single-player heritage. They wouldn't be the first to leave their old studio to do specifically that.

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.
Business
Ninja Theory is giving Hellblade II a digital-only releaseNinja Theory is giving Hellblade II a digital-only release
byJustin Carter
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo art for Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto Online.
Business
GTA Online's Rockstar editor is losing last-gen supportGTA Online's Rockstar editor is losing last-gen support
byJustin Carter
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Featured Blogs

Design
Replacing MetroidVania
Replacing MetroidVania

Jan 18, 2024

Design
Changeable Minds
Changeable Minds

Jan 17, 2024

Programming
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated
To Mod or Not to Mod: Why The Future of Gaming is User Generated

Jan 12, 2024