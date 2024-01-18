Rocksteady Studios alums Jamie Walker and Sefton Hill have reportedly established a new studio. Per Polygon, it's called Hundred Star Games and has already pulled in several Rocksteady staff.

Hill and Walker exited the DC Comics game developer last year. The pair founded the studio in 2004, and Hill would go to be a key creative on its Batman: Arkham trilogy.

Hundred Star Games new plans

Hundred Star hasn't been officially revealed, but according to the corporate data site Endole, it's existed since February 2023. The Great Place to Work site reveals it has a "small team" of 100 employees.

In the year since Hill and Walker's departure, Rocksteady has been at work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game, which has been beset by mixed impressions, will release on February 2.

The duo aren't the only industry veterans entering new territory. Last week, CDPR's lead quest designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz joined new studio Rebel Wolves, which has other CDPR staff among its ranks.

With a desired team of around 100 staff, Hundred Star may be Hill and Walker's way of getting back to their single-player heritage. They wouldn't be the first to leave their old studio to do specifically that.