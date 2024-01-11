Sponsored By

Tomaszkiewicz joins his brother's studio as its creative director as Rebel Wolves works on its own fantasy-RPG series.

Justin Carter

January 11, 2024

Logo for game developer Rebel Wolves.
Image via Rebel Wolves.

At a Glance

  • Tomaszkiewicz reunites with his brother Konrad after they both departed CDPR in 2021.

Rebel Wolves is adding another CD Projekt Red alum to its ranks. Per VGC, lead quest designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz has joined on as the studio's creative director on its upcoming project.

Tomaszkiewicz worked at CDPR for 13 years, where he worked up from a QA tester on The Witcher to a quest designer for its sequels. He served as quest director during development on Cyberpunk 2077 and part of its expansion, Phantom Liberty.

In 2021, Tomaszkiewicz and his brother Konrad left CDPR after the latter was investigated for allegations of workplace bullying. Mateusz later joined Riot Games for two years as the narrative designer for its League of Legends MMO.

Rebel Wolves at work

"It's great to join many of my old-time friends and meet new ones," he wrote on LinkedIn. Konrad founded Rebel Wolves, and several of its staff worked at CDPR during the brothers' time there.

Speaking to the studio's unannounced debut, Mateusz told VGC it would be similarly open-ended as his previous works and allow for "a variety of choices. [...] I can’t wait for everyone to see what the team has been up to for quite a while now.”

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
