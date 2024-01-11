Rebel Wolves is adding another CD Projekt Red alum to its ranks. Per VGC, lead quest designer Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz has joined on as the studio's creative director on its upcoming project.

Tomaszkiewicz worked at CDPR for 13 years, where he worked up from a QA tester on The Witcher to a quest designer for its sequels. He served as quest director during development on Cyberpunk 2077 and part of its expansion, Phantom Liberty.

In 2021, Tomaszkiewicz and his brother Konrad left CDPR after the latter was investigated for allegations of workplace bullying. Mateusz later joined Riot Games for two years as the narrative designer for its League of Legends MMO.

Rebel Wolves at work

"It's great to join many of my old-time friends and meet new ones," he wrote on LinkedIn. Konrad founded Rebel Wolves, and several of its staff worked at CDPR during the brothers' time there.

Speaking to the studio's unannounced debut, Mateusz told VGC it would be similarly open-ended as his previous works and allow for "a variety of choices. [...] I can’t wait for everyone to see what the team has been up to for quite a while now.”