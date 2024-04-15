Sponsored By

The GTA+ service got a small price bump without much fanfare (or explanation) to show for it.

April 15, 2024

Key art for Grand Theft Auto Online.
Image via Rockstar Games.

GTA+, the monthly subscription service for GTA Online, has gotten its first-ever price hike. Eagle-eyed players (in a now deleted Reddit post) spotted the price has recently gone up from $6/mo to $8/mo on PlayStation and Xbox stores.

Checking the GTA+ website, it doesn't appear Rockstar had informed players of the minor price bump beforehand. According to Rockstar Intel, the new price will hit existing players on June 11.

Rockstar launched GTA+ in early 2022, and marks the developer's first-ever subscription service. Last year, it began adding older Rockstar games like Bully and Red Dead Redemption to its catalog.

Like Xbox Game Pass, subscribers can choose to buy those games outright with a small discount added in.

More game subscriptions, more monthly price hikes

GTA+ is the newest subscription to going up in price. Last year, a number of services (like Unity, or more recently EA Play) charged users more across the world.

For example, both Xbox and PlayStation upped the prices of their respective services. In the case of the latter, it only applied to yearly memberships, and ranged from $80-$160, depending on the tier.

Xbox Game Pass, meanwhile, went up globally to $11 (standard tier) to $17 (Ultimate tier). In both instances, these were done to "reflect competitive conditions in each market."

