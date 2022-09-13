Unity Pro and Enterprise plans are going up in price

Engine maker Unity has announced that it'll be changing the prices for its Unity Pro, Enterprise, and Industrial Collection subscription services. Unity explained in its FAQ that the price changes will "reflect the value of our products today."

Beginning October 13, Unity Pro's monthly pricing will be $185/mo, with annual pricing now at $2,040/yr. Enterprise's annual will be $3,000/yr, and Industrial Collection will be priced slightly less at $2,950/yr.

Currently, Unity Pro is priced at $1,800/yr (or $150/mo), and Industrial Collection is $2,250/yr. Enterprise is having its pricing structure overhauled, so it's harder to directly compare the increase. A Unity spokesperson explained to Game Developer that if you compare convert the old pricing model to match the new one, the price is going up $600 from about $2,400/yr.

Each plan will also gain new features, such as access to Havok Physics for Pro, and extra support packages for Enterprise and Industrial Collection.

Unity also confirmed that the price increase will not affect those who use Unity's Personal or Plus plans.

Unity has had an eventful 2022

The price increase for Unity products comes following a series of controversial moves from the engine maker during the summer. This started when Unity laid off hundreds of employees in June after CEO John Riccitello previously said no layoffs were coming.

In July, Unity also struck a merger with IronSource, a move that's left developers and customers feeling as though the company is focusing more on profit at the risk of leaving everyone else behind.

And last month, the company turned heads when it signed a multi-year contract to design simulation programs for the US government.

While Unity described the deal as "exciting," its employees were less enthused. Since 2021, several employees have been trying to get more transparency from the engine maker about its practices and expansion into the US military.

