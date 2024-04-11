EA is increasing the price of its EA Play subscriptions. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the company is raising the price of both its standard EA Play and EA Play Pro subscriptions across the board.

Subscribing to the standard EA Play tier will now cost $5.99 / £5.99 per month, an increase on the previous fee of $4.99 / £3.99 per month. The cost of the annual subscription will increase to $39.99 / £35.99 per year from $29.99 / £19.99 per year.

EA Play Pro

As for EA Play Pro, accessing the premium option–which grants access to more EA titles including premium editions of new releases–will now set subscribers back $16.99 / £16.99 per month. It previously went for $14.99 / £14.99 per month.

Meanwhile, annual EA Play Pro subscribers will now need to turn over $119.99 / £109.99 each year. That's a notable increase on the previous price of $99.99 / £89.99 per year.

The bump is now reflected on the EA Play website, where inbound subscribers are being told they'll need to pay the new fees. The news was also dished out to existing subscribers in emails and notifications that have been shared online.

GamesIndustry said it understands the changes will come into effect for existing subscribers on May 10, 2024, and are being made to bring EA Play fees "in line with market value."

Game Developer has reached out to EA for more information.