Sponsored By

Monthly and annual subscription fees are rising across both EA Play and EA Play Pro.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 11, 2024

1 Min Read
The EA Play logo
Image via EA

EA is increasing the price of its EA Play subscriptions. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the company is raising the price of both its standard EA Play and EA Play Pro subscriptions across the board.

Subscribing to the standard EA Play tier will now cost $5.99 / £5.99 per month, an increase on the previous fee of $4.99 / £3.99 per month. The cost of the annual subscription will increase to $39.99 / £35.99 per year from $29.99 / £19.99 per year.

EA Play Pro

As for EA Play Pro, accessing the premium option–which grants access to more EA titles including premium editions of new releases–will now set subscribers back $16.99 / £16.99 per month. It previously went for $14.99 / £14.99 per month.

Meanwhile, annual EA Play Pro subscribers will now need to turn over $119.99 / £109.99 each year. That's a notable increase on the previous price of $99.99 / £89.99 per year.

The bump is now reflected on the EA Play website, where inbound subscribers are being told they'll need to pay the new fees. The news was also dished out to existing subscribers in emails and notifications that have been shared online.

GamesIndustry said it understands the changes will come into effect for existing subscribers on May 10, 2024, and are being made to bring EA Play fees "in line with market value."

Game Developer has reached out to EA for more information.

UK pricing plans for EA Play and EA Play Pro

Image via EA Play

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for The Rogue: Prince of Persia, featuring a styilized version of the titular Prince.
PC
Ubisoft wall-runs onto the roguelike bandwagon with The Rogue: Prince of PersiaUbisoft wall-runs onto the roguelike bandwagon with The Rogue: Prince of Persia
byAlessandro Fillari
Apr 10, 2024
5 Min Read
Splash screen for PowerWash Simulator.
Business
PowerWash Simulator dev FuturLab acquired by MiniclipPowerWash Simulator dev FuturLab acquired by Miniclip
byJustin Carter
Apr 10, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Key art for The Rogue: Prince of Persia, featuring a styilized version of the titular Prince.
PC
Ubisoft wall-runs onto the roguelike bandwagon with The Rogue: Prince of PersiaUbisoft wall-runs onto the roguelike bandwagon with The Rogue: Prince of Persia
byAlessandro Fillari
Apr 10, 2024
5 Min Read
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Apr 10, 2024
9 Min Read
Artwork depicting key characters from Blizzard's core franchises
Business
Microsoft renews Blizzard and NetEase partnership to bring key titles back to ChinaMicrosoft renews Blizzard and NetEase partnership to bring key titles back to China
byChris Kerr
Apr 10, 2024
2 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective
How to design giant robots in shooters: a comprehensive War Robots retrospective

Apr 10, 2024

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024

Programming
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games

Apr 5, 2024