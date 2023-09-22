Over a year after launching the GTA+ membership, Rockstar is adding the developer's older games to the service.

Subscribers will now be able to play a "rotating assortment" of Rockstar's previous works. The first game is 2021's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, which collects Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

A specific reason for the pivot wasn't provided. Surely, this is an effective incentive for those who may want to play remastered versions of Rockstar's past titles, but doesn't entirely agree with their base retail prices. The GTA Trilogy will be available to players on the platform associated with their GTA+ membership.

GTA+ launched in early 2022 for players of GTA Online, which will be turning 10 years old on October 1. Notably, it's the first subscription-like service from Rockstar, which has been gradually increasing focus on the online and community aspects of GTA Online.

What is Rockstar planning for GTA+?

That Rockstar is electing to add its classic titles onto GTA+ could signal a desire to play on closer ground to Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, or even Ubisoft+.

Rockstar's games have been events unto themselves for years, particularly after Grand Theft Auto IV in 2008. It hasn't brought all of its older, beloved games into the current generation, but there are arguably enough remasters to tide over series fans.

Interestingly, this move comes days after a leak of Xbox internal documents mentioned an upcoming current-generation update for Red Dead Redemption II. Microsoft was looking at it as a potential Game Pass title (and it did eventually come to the platform), but figured it wouldn't be to either on Xbox Series X|S or PC.

What this means for Grand Theft Auto V on Game Pass is presently up in the air.