Psyonix's Jeremy Dunham and Epic's Nick Chester depart Epic Games

Epic Games employees Jeremy Dunham and Nick Chester both announced their departure from the Fortnite developer. Dunham previously served as VP of publishing for Epic's subsidiary studio Psyonix, and Chester was Epic's communications director.

Both men announced their departures through Twitter, with Dunham writing that his leave came from a desire to "spend more time w/ my family before the kids head to college."

As for Chester, he explained that he made the choice to step away from the company. "It was a wild, challenging, and rewarding ride and I’m proud of the things we accomplished as a team," he said.

Dunham first joined Psyonix in 2014, a year before the developer's vehicular soccer game would release for PlayStation 4 and PC. Before that, he worked as a senior community manager of Zipper Interactive, the now defunct creator of PlayStation's SOCOM franchise.

"Working on [Rocket League] was the experience of a lifetime b/c of my talented co-workers and loyal players," Dunham added. Through LinkedIn, he offered his services as a consultant but stressed that at the moment, "family is priority #1!"

Prior to Epic, Chester worked as Harmonix's PR and communications lead. In 2015, he transitioned over to Epic as that company's communications lead, and eventually became its communications director in late 2020, nearly a full year before Epic acquired Harmonix.

In the closer to his farewell to Epic, Chester wrote that he "worked alongside some of the best people, [and I] can’t wait to see what’s next as a fan."