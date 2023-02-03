informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Psyonix's Jeremy Dunham and Epic's Nick Chester depart Epic Games

Prior to their leaving, both Chester and Dunham were key marketing and publishing staff for Epic Games.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
February 03, 2023
Logo for Epic Games.

Epic Games employees Jeremy Dunham and Nick Chester both announced their departure from the Fortnite developer. Dunham previously served as VP of publishing for Epic's subsidiary studio Psyonix, and Chester was Epic's communications director. 

Both men announced their departures through Twitter, with Dunham writing that his leave came from a desire to "spend more time w/ my family before the kids head to college."

As for Chester, he explained that he made the choice to step away from the company. "It was a wild, challenging, and rewarding ride and I’m proud of the things we accomplished as a team," he said. 

Dunham first joined Psyonix in 2014, a year before the developer's vehicular soccer game would release for PlayStation 4 and PC. Before that, he worked as a senior community manager of Zipper Interactive, the now defunct creator of PlayStation's SOCOM franchise.

"Working on [Rocket League] was the experience of a lifetime b/c of my talented co-workers and loyal players," Dunham added. Through LinkedIn, he offered his services as a consultant but stressed that at the moment, "family is priority #1!"

Prior to Epic, Chester worked as Harmonix's PR and communications lead. In 2015, he transitioned over to Epic as that company's communications lead, and eventually became its communications director in late 2020, nearly a full year before Epic acquired Harmonix.

In the closer to his farewell to Epic, Chester wrote that he "worked alongside some of the best people, [and I] can’t wait to see what’s next as a fan."

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Anne Arundel Community College

Arnold, MD, USA
1.30.23
Instructor/Assistant Professor, Game Art

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more