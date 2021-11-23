Epic Games has acquired Harmonix

Epic Games has purchased Harmonix Music Systems, the Boston-based game development studio behind music games like Rock Band, Dance Central, and Fuser.

Why? It has something to do with the metaverse apparently. Epic Games wrote in its announcement that "as we work to build the metaverse, [Harmonix's] expertise is needed to reimagine how music is experienced, created and distributed."

Reading between the lines, it might mean that Harmonix is getting wrapped up in the virtual concerts that Epic has been toying around with, like the 2020 Fortnite event featuring artist Travis Scott. Harmonix implies as much in its own announcement.

"Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events,” Epic vice president of game development Alain Tascan wrote in the announcement. “Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants.”