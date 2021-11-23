informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

Epic Games has acquired Harmonix

It's all about virtual concerts in the metaverse, maybe.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
November 23, 2021

Epic Games has purchased Harmonix Music Systems, the Boston-based game development studio behind music games like Rock Band, Dance Central, and Fuser.

Why? It has something to do with the metaverse apparently. Epic Games wrote in its announcement that "as we work to build the metaverse, [Harmonix's] expertise is needed to reimagine how music is experienced, created and distributed."

Reading between the lines, it might mean that Harmonix is getting wrapped up in the virtual concerts that Epic has been toying around with, like the 2020 Fortnite event featuring artist Travis Scott. Harmonix implies as much in its own announcement.

"Music is already bringing millions of people together in Fortnite, from our emotes to global concerts and events,” Epic vice president of game development Alain Tascan wrote in the announcement. “Together with the Harmonix team we will transform how players experience music, going from passive listeners to active participants.”

CultureMobileConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more