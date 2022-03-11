Player data not compromised in "cyber security incident," Ubisoft says

Ubisoft has publicly disclosed that it was the victim of a "cyber security incident" in the first week of March that disrupted gameplay services for the company.

In a short statement, Ubisoft said that a company-wide password reset was initiated "as a precautionary measure." It added that there is "no evidence" player information was compromised in the attack.

Developers have been grappling with ever-escalating cyberattacks on their infrastructure as more and more companies rely on massive internet infrastructure to run online games.

These have ranged from attacks on online games that disrupt play, like the Apex Legends hack staged to drive interest in reviving Titanfall to a cyber assault on Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red that prevented developers from working on updates for the game.