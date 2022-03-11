informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Player data not compromised in "cyber security incident," Ubisoft says

A cyber attack on Ubisoft's services disrupted game services, but apparently did not lead to player information being compromised.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
March 11, 2022
Ubisoft_Header.png

Ubisoft has publicly disclosed that it was the victim of a "cyber security incident" in the first week of March that disrupted gameplay services for the company. 

In a short statement, Ubisoft said that a company-wide password reset was initiated "as a precautionary measure." It added that there is "no evidence" player information was compromised in the attack. 

Developers have been grappling with ever-escalating cyberattacks on their infrastructure as more and more companies rely on massive internet infrastructure to run online games. 

These have ranged from attacks on online games that disrupt play, like the Apex Legends hack staged to drive interest in reviving Titanfall to a cyber assault on Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red that prevented developers from working on updates for the game.

ConsolePC

Latest Jobs

Crate Entertainment

Remote
01.31.22
Senior Programmer

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more